American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,015,000 after purchasing an additional 130,838 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $1,395,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $282.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.21 and its 200-day moving average is $265.04. The company has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist increased their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

