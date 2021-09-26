American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.22). American Well reported earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,580,054. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Well by 27.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,602,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,225. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.56. American Well has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

