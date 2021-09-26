Analysts Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%.

BHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.86. 1,945,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,083. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 317,109 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after purchasing an additional 316,478 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

