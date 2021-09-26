Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on ED. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. 1,734,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.44. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.