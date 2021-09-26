Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.23. Hess posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Hess stock opened at $75.34 on Thursday. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of -139.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 352,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

