Analysts Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $1.01. Sunrun posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

RUN stock opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,602,226. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

