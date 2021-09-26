Analysts Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Vtex has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

