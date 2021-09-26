Analysts Anticipate Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.
On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vtex.
Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.
Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Vtex has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42.
About Vtex
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
