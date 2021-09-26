Analysts Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.13 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,166,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,310,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,899,000 after acquiring an additional 127,553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 462,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

