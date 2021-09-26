Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Post $0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Energy Transfer posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion.

ET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.28. 9,280,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,794,049. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

