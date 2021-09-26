Analysts Expect Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.38 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce $147.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $135.00 million and the highest is $160.00 million. Orion Group reported sales of $189.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year sales of $603.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.70 million to $620.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $654.12 million, with estimates ranging from $573.55 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 50,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $6.67.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.