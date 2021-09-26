Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $167,618.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,935.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $97,832.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,998,117. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after acquiring an additional 586,178 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $45.83 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

