Analysts Issue Forecasts for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HCC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of HCC opened at $21.63 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,759 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after acquiring an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

