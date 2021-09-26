Analysts Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target at $28.29

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $2,722,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

