Analysts Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period.

OFC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. 309,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

