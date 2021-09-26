Analysts Set Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) PT at €15.53

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €15.68 ($18.45).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

ENGI traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €11.70 ($13.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.79 and its 200-day moving average is €12.04.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

