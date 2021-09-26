Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $17.42

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,126,000 after buying an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,045,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.08. 3,382,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,604,812. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

