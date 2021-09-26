Analysts Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Price Target at C$40.64

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.64.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$38.02 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$42.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 4.5200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

