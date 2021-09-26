Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,689 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,045,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Anthem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $381.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.20 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.80.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.76.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.