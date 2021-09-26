Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $969.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $43.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

