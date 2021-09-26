Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 68,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $76.47 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200 day moving average is $75.43.

