Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.71 and a one year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.