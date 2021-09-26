Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day moving average is $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

