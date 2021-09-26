Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 458,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after buying an additional 60,892 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

