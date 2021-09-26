Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 536 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.8% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after buying an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after buying an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after buying an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Shares of V opened at $231.59 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.86. The stock has a market cap of $451.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

