Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGTC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 656,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,911. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $138.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.