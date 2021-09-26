Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arko in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 377,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $4,049,404.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arko by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,892,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,933 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $33,353,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,354,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after purchasing an additional 883,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arko by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 856,524 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

