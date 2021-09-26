Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 2,285 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,011,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $80,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

