Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,920,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,206 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.11% of Vertiv worth $107,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 453.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

