Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $116.89 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $116,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 85,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after buying an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

