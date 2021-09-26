Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $53.18 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.10% of Public Storage worth $53,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $303.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.88. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

