Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $61.01 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $61,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

