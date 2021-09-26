Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.32% of Tyson Foods worth $86,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSN opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

