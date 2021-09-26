Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,840,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.25% of The Kroger worth $70,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $39.98 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock valued at $855,251. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

