Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce $93.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.75 million and the lowest is $93.50 million. Asana reported sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $358.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $357.58 million to $358.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $462.36 million, with estimates ranging from $439.15 million to $490.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.21.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $1,349,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,009.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 13,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 833,915 shares of company stock worth $69,889,200 and sold 121,032 shares worth $9,589,818. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth $65,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,440,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.15. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

