Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ashford from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of AINC stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. Ashford has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.63.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashford will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 66.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 43.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

