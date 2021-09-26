Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1,930.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 279.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $161.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.58. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.46 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

