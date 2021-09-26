AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Sets New 12-Month High at $8,982.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8,982 ($117.35) and last traded at GBX 8,913 ($116.45), with a volume of 590796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,668 ($113.25).

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,501.54 ($124.14).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,413.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,040.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a market cap of £137.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

About AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

