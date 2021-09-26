Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($1.00). Atara Biotherapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,696.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,462 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

