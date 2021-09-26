Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

