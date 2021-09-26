Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. lifted their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $1,009,432 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Athene in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athene in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Athene by 207.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.79. 511,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.73.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.