Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 27.2% This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, Audius has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $861.64 million and approximately $31.33 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00004903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00130581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,049,358,974 coins and its circulating supply is 406,077,610 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

