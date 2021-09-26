AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $1,950.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered AutoZone from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,651.89.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,704.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,603.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,499.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,444 shares of company stock worth $71,603,903. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.