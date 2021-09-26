AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $225.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $176.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.06.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $226.41 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $233.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.08 and a 200-day moving average of $209.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

