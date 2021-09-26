Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVYA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Avaya by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,369. Avaya has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

