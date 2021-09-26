B. Riley Increases Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target to $28.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 137.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMLS. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

CMLS stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 14.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

