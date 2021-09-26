B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 958,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 96,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,141,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,535,000 after acquiring an additional 142,726 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

NYSE:EMD opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

