B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Invests $351,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,599,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 786,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,660,000 after acquiring an additional 755,692 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLG opened at $52.22 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.

