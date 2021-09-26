B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,261,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 95,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $92.25 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $95.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $89.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

