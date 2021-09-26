Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,260 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.36 and a 1-year high of $74.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

