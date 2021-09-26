Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 64,301 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 224.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,301 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Celanese by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.0% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

NYSE CE opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $103.30 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.